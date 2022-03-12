Protect your home, family and packages with this wireless IP camera monitoring set

If you've been looking to get a home security system to protect your family, home and packages, check out this affordable Wireless Camera Monitoring Set by Mesay

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s nothing worse than opening up your email and seeing the message that your Amazon package has been delivered only to discover that when you go to get it, it’s gone. No matter where you live, porch pirates are always a threat and that’s why many people have turned to home security systems to monitor their homes when they’re not around.

If you’ve been looking to get a home security system to protect your family, home and packages, check out this affordable Wireless Camera Monitoring Set by Mesay. This camera monitoring set comes with four IP cameras and right now it’s on sale for just $466.95.

Ad

The four security cameras make it easy to monitor several areas of your home without having to go back and forth between rooms and they work indoors and outdoors. These cameras connect to a central monitoring hub which has installed a 1TB surveillance hard drive and a 12″ LCD monitor so you can see connect all the feeds on one screen.

There’s also a handy IR cut filter so you can monitor your home all day and all night and the easy remote access allows you to preview, record, backup, detect motion. It even has an email alarm to alert you to any concerning activity.

If you opt to use one of the four cameras for outside surveillance, it can monitor any activity at night up to 65 feet. If bad weather is heading your way, this camera is IP66 weatherproof so you don’t have to worry about it cutting out in the middle of a storm.

If you’re ready to offer your home the protection it deserves, make sure to take advantage of this limited-time deal. Get the Wireless Camera Monitoring Set with 4 cameras for $466.95. That’s a savings of over $33 off the regular price of $499.

Ad

Prices subject to change.