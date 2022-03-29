Dive deeper into the MCU with this countertop arcade game

Bring the Arcade experience into your home with this Countercade device. It’s more affordable and less bulky than traditional arcade machines, fitting on a bar, counter, or table.

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is about much more than just the movies themselves. The vibrant world-building of the universe has inspired a strong fandom and community. Show your love of all things Marvel by adding the retro-inspired Marvel Super Heroes 2-Player Countercade to your collection of MCU toys, posters, comic books, DVDs, and other keepsakes.

Bring the Arcade experience into your home with this Countercade device. It’s more affordable and less bulky than traditional arcade machines, fitting on a bar, counter, or table. Enjoy the tactile feel of classic arcade games with joysticks, trackballs, and buttons. Even the sound effects are reminiscent of a retro arcade.

Invite your friends over to play with this two-controller setup. Visuals are displayed on a bright, eight-inch screen surrounded by a light-up marquee. You have the option to plug into a headphone jack and adjust the speaker volume as needed. There are no quarters required, so you can play to your heart’s content.

Choose from four licensed Marvel video games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel vs Capcom. These games will provide you with hours and hours of action-filled, Marvel-themed fun.

Made by Arcade1Up, this countertop game has an average of 4.67 out of 5-star reviews. Customers have noted that it’s a space-saving option with fun for kids and adults alike. As one reviewer wrote, “I have always wanted an arcade fighting game but could never justify dedicating space to it. This is perfect to store in my closet and bring out when it’s time to throw down!”

Usually priced at $229, the Marvel Super Heroes 2-Player Countercade is on sale at 21% off, bringing the price down to just $179.99. Dive deeper into the MCU with this nostalgic and exciting video game setup.

