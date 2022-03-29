Express your creativity with this Photoshop education and brush bundle

Photoshop is one of the most widely used pieces of graphic design software because it combines an expansive set of features with a user-friendly interface.

You don’t need to go to art school to learn Photoshop. Information on how to use this widely-used and versatile art and design software is accessible online. Learn to navigate Photoshop with a straightforward and intuitive course taught by Phil Ebiner. This eLearning course comes with a set of virtual brushes to use. Get the Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle on sale for just $29.

Photoshop is one of the most widely used pieces of graphic design software because it combines an expansive set of features with a user-friendly interface. Whether you’re looking to use it for your personal art or to add a new skill to your résumé, this course will give you the skills you need to navigate Photoshop.

100 lectures and 10 hours of content will walk you through how to use Photoshop to express your creativity and create eye-catching graphics. Start by customizing your workspace to make the tools you use the most easier to reach. From there, you’ll develop skills in using layers, editing photos, retouching, and enhancing images.

This course is taught by Phil Ebiner from Video School Online, who has shared his knowledge with over 200,000 students. Reviews on this course average 4.6 out of 5 stars with students noting how his instructions are easy to follow.

Develop your personal style in the software with tools to add artistic filters, play with text options and design unique graphics. Learn to save and export files to print, share and electronically publish your work.

Add extra flair to your digital art with the brush bundle. This includes options for watercolor, charcoal, oil, acrylic, marker, paint, graphite, pencil, and nature stamp brushes.

For a limited time, the Adobe Photoshop Course + Brush Bundle is on sale for $29, marked down 90% from the original price of $300. Let this course and virtual brush set be your first step towards a hobby or career using Photoshop for image editing and design.

