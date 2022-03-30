Take the world’s smallest action camera with you on all your summer adventures

This little camera is six times lighter than other action cams on the market but has the same size image sensor so the quality isn't less and it comes with a lot more cool features.

If you’re an influencer or if you just want to capture more of your active lifestyle, you might want to ditch your cell phone camera and check out action cameras instead. The Insta360 GO 2 is a great option and right now you can grab it for just $299.99, which is a great price for the world’s smallest action cam!

This little camera is six times lighter than other action cams on the market but has the same size image sensor so the quality isn’t less and it comes with a lot more cool features.

To start, it has FlowState Stabilization that keeps your shots steady, timelapse, slow motion, night lapse and provides you with perfectly level horizons so that your video stays upright no matter what happens.

As far as quality goes, it’s just as amazing. The HDR video mode will give the colors in your video a bright boost and if you’re at the beach you’ll definitely fall in love with the AquaVision mode that will really make that water pop! It’s also waterproof so if you’re splishing and splashing, it can handle it.

The lightweight GO 2 will fit perfectly on the front of your shirt with the included magnet pendant, you can clip it to your hat or gear or just leave it in the case and mount it anywhere.

The battery will last about 150 minutes when it’s kept inside the charging pod and it has an impressive 32GB of storage. You can record up to 30 minutes of clips and it has built-in Bluetooth so you can control it up to 30-feet away.

The experts agree that the Insta360 GO 2 is worth the hype with CNET saying, “You’re not going to find a better option for life-logging and its size allows for creative uses you can’t easily do with other cameras.”

If you’re ready to capture all your adventures, especially the ones that have your hands tied up, don’t wait to grab The Insta360 GO 2 for only $299.

