This mini smart planter will grow plants and herbs anywhere in your house

With the PICO Growing System, you can grow anything you want, wherever you want and you barely have to lift a finger.

If you’ve been wanting to start your own mini garden, now is the perfect time to plant those seeds. Not only is growing your own garden a great way to feed your family, but tending to a garden burns calories and can also help to ease stress.

However, growing a garden can take a lot of work. And if that’s why you haven’t gotten your hands dirty yet, you need to check out the PICO Planter Herb Garden. This tiny food-safe indoor plant pod is made from BPA-free recyclable materials and it keeps planting simple and easy and right now you can grab it on sale for only $39.99.

It comes with a handy mount so you can place it wherever you have room. Since it has OSRAM grow lights you don’t even have to worry about placing it close to a window because the wavelengths will give the plant all the energy it needs to thrive.

The best part of this Kickstarter-funded indoor herb garden is that it has a self-watering system which means you don’t have to add “water the garden” to your daily chore list.

You can also connect multiple PICO’s together with the included daisy chain so if you want to plant all types of different herbs and keep them together, it’s easy to do that!

Entrepreneur says that this is”The Best Indoor Herb Garden Kits to Adorn Your Workspace.” and they know what they’re talking about when it comes to innovative products.

Normally $49 right now you can grab the PICO Planter Herb Garden on sale for only $39.99. With your purchase, PICO’s partner ‘One Tree Planted’ will plant a tree for each order as a part of their mission to plant 100,000 trees.

