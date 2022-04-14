Check out these accredited psychotherapy courses for less than $40

This Psychotherapy Training Bundle will take you through the practicalities of what you need to learn if you want to broaden your knowledge of the field.

What makes for a good psychotherapist? Given that psychotherapy is also known as “talk therapy”, probably first and foremost is a strong ability to both communicate and listen, to express your thoughts while being empathetic and compassionate. This Psychotherapy Training Bundle will take you through the practicalities of what you need to learn if you want to broaden your knowledge of the field.

Stories abound of those suffering from mental illness, depression, trauma, stress, anxiety, and more. No doubt these conditions have always been around, but they have been brought to the forefront in the past decade or so, largely due to so many stepping forward to help alleviate the stigma of it all. According to the American Psychological Association, approximately 75% of people who enter psychotherapy show some benefit from it. The therapy has helped to improve emotions and behaviors and produce positive changes in the brain and body.

If this is an area of study that is of interest to you, these ten courses (six of which are accredited by either the International Association of Therapists or the Complementary Therapists Accredited Association) will get you started on the road to becoming a psychotherapist. We all know that there is no cookie-cutter method of dealing with patients, thus it is beneficial to be able to put a variety of methods into practice to determine what works. Included are courses in Professional Neuro-Linguistic Programming, a method of stimulating personal development through promoting skills such as self-reflection, confidence, and communication, Psychology & Therapy of Addictions, a specialized module that focuses on alcohol and drug misuse, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, a method designed to help treat borderline personality disorder, and Gestalt Therapy, a form of psychotherapy that is centered on increasing a person’s awareness, freedom, and self-direction, plus so much more.

Highly rated and taught by instructors working in the field including, Motivational Psychologist Elmira Strange, and Business/Psychology Expert, Professor Paul Cline, these courses are normally valued at $199 each, but you can get all ten of them now for only $35.99. Whether you are looking towards a career change, are already in the field, or just have a general interest in the study of psychotherapy, this bundle is for you.

