Now you can get the quiet, restful sleep you need with Snore Circle

You love your partner dearly, but truth be told, you are getting really tired—literally—of the relentless snoring. We’re not talking just sawing logs, but cutting down whole forests. Instead of thinking about masking the noise with a pillow, try something a little more constructive, and a lot less destructive. Give this high-tech anti-snoring device a shot.

If you are a snorer, or share your bed with a snorer, know that you are not alone. It is estimated that roughly 37 million Americans rattle the shingles every night. A more disturbing statistic is that snoring is the third leading cause of divorce in the United States. It is, in fact, such an issue that back in 2017 a series called “Don’t Ignore the Snore” aired on WDIV Local 4, to address questions and stories about their struggles with snoring and the related health problems. The number of people who participated was beyond expectations.

The reasons people snore vary, including swollen tonsils or adenoids, a deviated septum, lack of exercise, and alcohol. The most common, however, is simply the fact that the muscles in the back of our throat relax when sleeping, narrowing the airway, causing the soft tissue around the throat to vibrate. There are a few interesting options from the days of yore that were thought to alleviate the problem such as putting a ball in the back of one’s pajamas, sucking on a dummy, or rubbing toothpaste under the nostrils, but we think something a little more scientific is a better solution.

The Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus is equipped with a high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm that emits a small, harmless electrical current to stimulate the nerves under the chin, thereby tightening the muscles, opening the airway, and allowing for a quiet sleep. The Snore Circle app records your sleeping activities and monitors your snoring, allowing you to adjust the intensity of the current to just the right amount of stimulation. Not only will the Snore Circle stop the snoring itself, but it will help to prevent sleep apnea, a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

You can buy the Snore Circle today for 15% off the suggested retail price. For only $99.99 you can start enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep under your favorite sheets, waking up refreshed to enjoy the day. So do it for your partner, but more importantly do it for yourself. You deserve sweet dreams.

