Get your job search on the fast track with help from this asset bundle

If you're currently on the hunt for a new career check out The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle.

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve decided that’s time to make a career change or if you’re a recent college graduate and you’re ready to begin your job search, don’t be intimated. With more online guides, digital products, and resume builders available to job seekers, you’ll be able to apply for your favorite positions with ease. Especially when you have and use the right tools to your advantage.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new career check out The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle. This bundle has all the assets you need to nail your job search and get more interviews and right now you can land it on sale for only $29.

Ad

This bundle of digital career products was created by professional designers and veteran HRs and has been featured on Skillcrush, Dice, Lifehack, HubSpot, and TemplateMonster Inside this bundle, you’ll get three premium résumé templates (one-page and two-page) in different styles, plus three matching cover letter templates to help you build a structure.

The Freesumes team has created over 150 winning resume templates and over 100 educational assets, ranging from videos to resume samples and in-depth articles. These experts will give you the “Guide to Optimizing Your LinkedIn Profile,” which offers concrete steps you can take to make your LinkedIn profile stand out amongst competitors. You’ll also find a guide to job search FAQs from the career consulting expert, Debi Douma-Herren.

To top it off, you’ll also get five printable interview and job tracker templates to stay organized and follow your job search journey. This will help you make changes to your interview and application strategy if something seems to be working well or not working at all.

Ad

Take the pressure off yourself when joining the job hunt and grab The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle before it’s too late. Regularly a $225 value, right now you can get The Freesumes Ultimate Job Search Asset Bundle for only $29. That’s a nice savings of 87% but only for a short time.

Prices subject to change