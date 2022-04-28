Master graphic design without going to school with this $40 design bundle

There are lessons on NFTs, Adobe products, and Figma and content on general design concepts and best practices to use in this bundle.

Having skills in graphic design is always a good thing because they’re helpful in a variety of industries. Whether you’re a business owner, a teacher, an artist, a marketer, or even a social media influencer, having basic and advanced knowledge in graphic design is definitely a plus.

The best part is that you don’t need to go to school for 2-4 years to learn it. Instead, all you need is the 2022 Premium Learn to Design Certification Bundle. This bundle consists of 8 courses packed with hundreds of lessons that can start your digital artistry journey. Right now, you can grab it on sale for only $40.

There are lessons on NFTs, Adobe products, and Figma and content on general design concepts and best practices to use. The classes are led by top creative directors, UX designers, app creators, and marketers such as Phil Ebiner and Barin Cristian Doru.

In the Adobe Premiere course, you’ll learn how to edit your videos the same way professionals do. The instructors will guide you through hands-on projects that help you design logos, user interfaces, and how to use all the Adobe tools no matter what task you need to get done.

Inside the Figma Master Web Design course, you’ll discover the best tips and tricks that will take you from beginner to advanced user quickly. You’ll also explore case studies where the most common mistakes will be explained in great detail. Finally, you’ll also gain access to a Discord group filled with people that love web design. There’s even a course that will show you how to build beautiful mobile apps without writing a single line of code using Glide.

If you’re ready to add graphic design to your skills, don’t wait to snag this deal. Get the 2022 School of Graphic Design Bundle on sale for only $40. That’s a savings of 97% off the regular price of $1,600, but it’s only on sale for a short time

