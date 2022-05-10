This Jashen 2-in-1 mop cleans wet and dry messes and is completely cordless

The Jashen F16 is one of the most powerful models on the market and it does the job of a wet mop and vacuum cleaner all in one.

If you haven’t been in the market for a vacuum cleaner in the last couple of years, you should know that the offering has changed drastically. Instead of having to have multiple, bulky contraptions to take care of a single issue, there are now products designed to clean up any type of mess, so you can condense down the amount of appliances you store in the house.

If you’re looking to make an upgrade to your cleaning experience, The Jashen F16 is one of the most powerful models on the market and it does the job of a wet mop and vacuum cleaner all in one. Plus, it has clean-boosting extras that make your life easier, like hair tangle-free technology and dual-tank technology.

When you use this device as a vacuum, your cleaning time will be cut in half, thanks to fast and simple vacuuming that lets you suck up even large particles quickly and in just one swipe on the floor. Since it has wireless capabilities, it works on a detachable battery that allows for easy recharging. One full charge gives you up to 30 minutes of use time and lets you clean 120-square feet without having to return it for a juice up—you can even charge one battery while using the other. You’ll never have to worry about hair getting caught in the suction spinners because it has tangle-free technology built right in.

When using as a wet mop, it only uses the cleanest water possible to scoop up a mess, due to its dual-tank technology that separates clean water and dirt mixture to constantly stay clean. It also dries quickly, so the device will never smell or look moldy.

You can pick up the Jashen F16 2-in-1 now for a limited time for just $299.

