Save 26% on this unique Mother’s Day gift that brings your memories to life

When Mother’s Day comes around, you have the best intentions to look for a special gift for mom, but probably end up getting so overwhelmed by what’s out there that you end up sending overpriced flowers, again. Instead of going your usual route to surprise mom this year, think outside the box and go with this “motion” photo album from The Motion Books. Even better, you’ll save 26% on this book when you shop now.

The Motion Book is a unique gift that lets you turn any photo album into a video screen. You simply upload your favorite movie memory into the book, and mom can flip it open to enjoy it whenever she wants. The stunning visual album features a 7-inch IPS display to watch all of your favorite videos in a high-quality, crystal-clear format. Since this book features 4GB of memory, you can upload a few different movies as you wish. You don’t need to get any additional software or do any editing before uploading your video. Just upload directly into the Motion Book and it’ll be ready in under a minute, and it uploads directly through a USB drive—no WiFi required.

Ad

This book features a 2,500mAh rechargeable battery that lasts for up to four hours of constant playing, or for up to 12 months when left on standby mode. That way, mom will rarely have to fidget with the power cord. Check out this video to see exactly what to expect from your Motion Book:

Normally the Motion Book retails for $130, since it includes a rechargeable battery that lasts up to a full year without needing to re-juice. But now for a limited time, you can shave 26% off of the regular retail price. That means you can gift this to mom for just $94.99.

Prices subject to change.