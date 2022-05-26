As a new business owner, these financial courses together with MS Office Professional are a must

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s not that you don’t think an MBA is valuable. Of course it is. But the cost! And the commitment! Yes, you appreciate how beneficial an MBA could prove to be in starting up a new business or advancing in your new career, but you have neither the money nor the time to invest. Fortunately there is an alternative. Packaged together with Office Professional Plus 2021, this bundle includes three courses on MBA material and finance.

MBA coursework involves a broad spectrum of business-related topics including accounting, statistics, economics, communications, management, and entrepreneurship, preparing students to work for financial institutions, in management positions, or as founders of startup companies.

Chris Haroun, an award winning business school professor and venture capitalist, takes you through all that, concisely, yet thoroughly. His book, “101 Crucial Lessons They Don’t Teach You in Business School” was recently lauded by Forbes recently as “1 of 6 books that all entrepreneurs must read right now.” He has raised and managed over one billion dollars in his career. All this to say, he knows of what he speaks.

Starting with “An Entire MBA in 1 Course,” Chris will guide you through everything you need to know about business, from how to launch a company from scratch to taking your business public. You will learn about markets, customers, investors, networking, consulting, and so much more. You will explore financial models and analyze company financials, and then delve further into the world of accounting and investing in the other two courses. One satisfied customer raves, “If you want to learn Finance and Accounting from a solidified expert and not some random wannabe, I fully encourage and recommend enrolling for this course.”

As an added bonus, you will also receive a lifetime license to Office Professional Plus 2021, which features Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. No subscriptions, no renewals. Available for Windows, a download link will be sent to your email address, which will allow you to install the program instantly. It’s perfect for all your home, office, or school needs. (And if you need some help mastering any of these programs, check out this bundle.)

Consider this: When Microsoft Office was first released it was bundled with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint and retailed for $995. Fast forward thirty plus years and we are now offering a full-package Office Professional Plus 2021 plus three in-depth financial courses for only $59.99. That’s less than 10% of Office’s original price tag.

