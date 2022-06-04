Save 44% and make delicious pizza with this Emeril pizza grill

The Emeril Pizza Grill heats up to 700° which means that it'll bake your pizza hotter and faster than your traditional oven on your propane or natural gas outdoor grill.

With summertime officially here it’s time to invite some friends over for some backyard fun complete with good times and good food! Everybody loves a good burger on the grill or some ribs hot off the smoker but what if you added a nice cheesy wood-fired pizza into the rotation this year?

This Emeril Indoor/Outdoor Pizza Grill will give you a sizzling hot, homemade pizza topped with perfect golden-crisp crust in just minutes right at home, and it’s on sale for only $69.99.

Check this out, the Emeril Pizza Grill heats up to 700° which means that it’ll bake your pizza hotter and faster than your traditional oven on your propane or natural gas outdoor grill. The quick heating and cooking time is due to the premium double-wall ceiling construction that delivers extra powerful, focused heat into a small space to cook the pizza dough faster and more evenly from edge to edge. Inside, you’ll find a ceramic and cordierite pizza stone that also plays a big part in the pizza baking process. This stone works inside the oven to absorb moisture from pizza dough which results in a superior crisping outside and a tender, perfectly cooked inside without overcooking the dough.

With a 4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the Emeril Pizza Grill also has a handy built-in labeled thermometer so you can easily check when your pizza has reached optimal baking temperature so you basically can’t mess this pizza up! The biggest stressor is figuring out what delicious toppings you want to put on your pizza and if your sauce will be white or red!

If you’re ready to elevate your backyard BBQs this summer, this is the perfect piece to do it. Get the Emeril Indoor/Outdoor Pizza GrillOven + Accessories on sale for only $69.99. That’s a nice savings of 44% off the regular price of $125 but only for a short time.

