Relax more, cut less, and save over $300 on this robot lawn mower

If you’re looking to have the lushest and greenest grass on the block but you don’t want to spend your entire summer working on it, maybe it’s time to invest in a robotic lawnmower. Even if you love cutting the grass with a traditional lawnmower, on those hot summer days it would be nice to simply press a button and watch the grass being cut from the comforts of your air-conditioned home while sipping a fresh glass of lemonade.

If having a robotic lawn mower ready to trim your grass sounds refreshing, check out the SØMLØS G1s Robot Lawn Mower. This high-tech lawn mower is ready to take control of your lawn with just a single push of a button and for a very short time, the price has been dropped to $1,299 for Father’s Day.

The SØMLØS G1s Robot Lawn Mower is packed with cool features like spot mowing, random mode, edge-cut mowing, and pivot razor blades cutting system so you know that every blade of grass on your lawn will be chopped to your liking. You can set your mowing patterns and it’ll cover up to 800sqm of lawn. It also has 0% emissions so you don’t have to worry about harming the environment.

Another super cool feature of this robot lawnmower is the Adaptive Terrain Control which has bumper sensors to navigate and venture your yard with ease. If you’re worried that someone might want to borrow your SØMLØS G1s Robot Lawn Mower without asking, you’ll be happy to learn that there’s a built-in anti-theft system and alarm.

MacLife had nothing but good things to say about this robotic lawnmower, “The result is impressive. The blades of grass are neatly cut off, the clippings remain in place and serve as a future source of nutrients.”

If you’re looking to give dad a great gift this Father’s Day or if you want to snag this sweet deal for yourself, don’t wait because the savings will be gone after June 19th.

Get the SØMLØS G1s Robot Lawn Mower for only $1,299. That’s a fantastic savings of $335 off the original price.

Prices subject to change.