Wake up on time and keep your batteries at 100% with this 6-in-1 charging station

You lose a lot of nightstand space to chargers. If you want all your devices nearby when you wake up, you almost have to make your peace with a tangle of wires dominating your space. That’s not necessarily true anymore though. Now, you can keep all your devices organized without compromising their charging.

The 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm is a modern-looking multi-charger that can power four devices at once, and it tells time. For a limited time, this high-quality charger stand is on sale for $49.99.

Charge the whole crew in a space roughly the size of an iPad. This multi-functional charger can power your phone, wireless earbuds, smartwatch, and it has a USB charger for tablets or other smart devices. If you want to continue browsing or streaming on your phone as it charges, the magnetic display stand keeps your screen at an optimum viewing angle. All your other wirelessly charging devices have a secure, out-of-the-way spot to rest in.

Beyond just being a way to charge all your devices without monopolizing multiple outlets, this charging station also doubles as an alarm clock. The LCD digital display has touch-operated controls for setting alarms or accessing a calendar. And now that you don’t have to listen to your phone’s alarm app, you might even start sleeping better by putting it down sooner. When it’s not in use, you can even fold up your charger so it takes up even less space on your desk or nightstand.

All that’s left is for you to find a drawer to put away the cords you’re replacing and find a 20W charger adapter to supply power to your new power station.

Stop struggling with tangled cords that never seem to last as long as the devices you pair them with. For a limited time, you can get the 6-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with Time Clock & Alarm on sale for only $49.99.

