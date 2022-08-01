Practice getting into a peaceful state of mind with this lifetime meditation subscription for only $69.99

The Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription is a collection of science-based tools taught by health experts worldwide and created to get your mind and body back on track.

If you’re having trouble falling asleep or find it hard to calm your mind at the end of a long day—you’re not alone.

It’s no secret that life is chaotic, work consumes us, and self-care often gets pushed to the bottom of the priority list. The Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription is a collection of science-based tools taught by health experts worldwide and created to get your mind and body back on track. Learn how to practice mindfulness from meditation guides, former monks, psychologists, professors, and other professional healers. Sometimes all we need is a little reset, and this app is accessible 24/7 for your convenience.

With over 2,000 mindful practices and new content published each day, you’ll never run out of fresh material on your journey. Practice structured breathing techniques, better sleep habits, and ways to control anxiety. Checking in on your mental health is essential, and the Mindfulness subscription makes it easy to fit into your daily routine.

Whether you have experience with meditation or you’re just starting out, this portfolio of mindful living practices has something for everyone. Fall asleep to the soothing sound of raindrops, stories, or music and wake up feeling rested. After just a few sessions, you’ll start to see an improvement in your overall mindset, lower stress levels, and a more focused perspective on what truly matters in your life.

Once you start carving out a few minutes a day for yourself, your practice will become a key piece to living a happy, healthy life. One joyful customer said,”Wonderful app. It helps me keep centered. I am able to focus on what truly matters: love, life, and gratitude.”- Larry Alexander

Originally $399, now you can get the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan: Lifetime Subscription for only $69.99, a savings of 82%! Start putting yourself first again!

