Get millions of high quality graphics to use for more than half off today

With this Noun Project icon subscription, you’ll get access to more than 5 million professional icons created by a global community of designers.

Great design isn’t just for professional designers: we all need it for our social media, presentations, websites and more. In fact, a study by Stanford University found that nearly half of all people studied said that a website’s design is their number one criteria for deciding if a company is credible or not. Whatever industry you’re in, the way your materials look reflects on your quality, too.

Having high quality icons and images at your fingertips can make all the difference in your work… which is why we were excited to find that right now you can grab a five year subscription to millions of icons and graphics with a Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan on sale for just $79.99 - that’s a 59% discount off the regular price of $199.

We’re also big fans of the near-endless customization options available with these graphics. Noun Project allows you to easily change an icon’s color, size, and rotation, as well as add background shapes and colors - so from now on, every graphic you use in your marketing, social media or presentations will be on brand, in your company colors and fit in seamlessly with the rest of your design. Consider this your secret weapon to making all your materials look more professional than ever.

It’s easy to use, too. Simply drag and drop icons into your work using the Mac app, add the dedicated plugins to your regular Adobe, Google, PowerPoint, and Word apps, or access the entire icon library from your web browser.

Plus, this subscription comes extremely highly rated from those in the know. It’s achieved a near perfect 4.8 out of 5 stars on G2, with rave reviews dubbing this “The best icons for web design and more.”

Get this Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan: 5-Yr Subscription, on sale with 59% off for $79.99 (reg. $199).

