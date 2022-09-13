4 is better than 1 with this flash drive that costs less than $23

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve got what many like to call an Apple ecosystem, you know how much of a pain it can be to get important files from one device to the next. Especially if those files are big ones, like high res photos, videos, or graphics, working across devices can be next to hellish. Yet, for so long, we’ve put up with it. But if deep down, you’ve been hoping a solution to this bothersome issue falls into your lap, today’s the day.

We all have a lot of things to worry about in our day to day lives, and for the most part, our data transfer tends to become low priority. It doesn’t mean that it’s not incredibly annoying every time. That’s where the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive comes in. This nifty device is about to make your life a lot easier for a long time, and it happens to be on sale right now.

Every once in a while a super useful tech item comes along, but it’s not usually this durable. This metal, incredibly lightweight flash drive was built to do its job with efficiency and power. If you use an iPad or and iPhone and want to transfer photos, videos and files to your PC or other computer, this will do the trick. It also works with cameras, so it’s a score for any photographer or creative as well.

A generous storage capacity of 64GB means that you can easily store your files in one place and move them to iPads, Macs, Micro-USB Android Phones, and more. It eliminates that stressful step of getting data from one device to another before you add it to the cloud, where it’s safe for the long term.

The 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive normally costs $29, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $22.99.

Price subject to change.