Say goodbye to cold feet with 38% off this electric shoe dryer

When you’re living through a snowy winter, you know that your footwear takes the brunt of the punishment. Consistently slushy or wet conditions can break down even the sturdiest shoes in a single season, and it’s certainly no fun stepping into boots that are still wet from the night before. Luckily, technology has come to the rescue of cold feet, in the form of the Costway 2-Shoe Electric Shoe Dryer.

The concept behind these shoe dryers is really quite simple. It’s one thing to hang your shoes upside down and hope that enough moisture drips out from the day before. When you hang your shoes on these heated air dryers, you get a consistent jet of warm air blowing up the length of the shoe, all the way down to the toes. That’s as true for your casual sneakers as it is for knee-high boots thanks to the extendable design. The twin pipes will stretch out to 21 inches in height if needed, providing a cozy perch for your favorite footwear.

The unit is carefully calibrated to keep the air temperature to no higher than 149 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for leather or most any type of shoe material. There’s an adjustable nozzle at the end that you can lock at just the right angle, ensuring you get good air circulation all the way around. The plug and cord are UL-certified with protection against overheating, and it’s efficient enough to run all night without an appreciable drag on your energy bill. Thanks to the slim profile and its surprisingly quiet operation, you can store it easily in the foyer, bedroom or anywhere you kick your shoes off after tallying up your steps for the day.

Right now, you can get this Costway 2-Shoe Electric Shoe Dryer for $42.99, which is nearly 40% off the original MSRP.

Prices subject to change.