Finally edit PDFs with ease thanks to this top-rated software, now 50% off

If you have an Apple product, you know they have their strengths. One of those strengths is that Apple products are usually very easy to navigate — but not when it comes to PDFs. Despite the fact that PDFs are the golden standard when it comes to sending important documents online, you aren’t able to edit them while using Mac’s typical software.

Luckily, with the PDF Expert, that’s not a problem anymore. This software, which boasts over 30 million viewers and even won an Apple Editors’ Choice Award, allows you to easily edit PDFs while using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Not only is it a top-rated application, but it’s also on sale now for a great price. Typically valued at $139, the PDF Expert is now on sale for $69.99. That’s 50% off, no coupons needed!

With the PDF Expert, you can quickly edit text in your PDFs, whether you need to delete a typo or add in new information. You can even easily insert images or add links! But it’s not just the editing function we love. You can also annotate your PDF, meaning you can easily highlight the most crucial parts for any readers add useful comments.

Clearly, the PDF Expert is useful to have on hand for jobs where you’re creating presentations, sharing documents, and giving feedback on written work. But PDFs come up in our day-to-day life, too. Many businesses now require you to fill out forms online and add an e-signature, a simple task when working with the PDF Expert. You can even redact important information from forms if you need.

Another cool aspect is the AI-powered “Enhance” feature, which makes sure PDFs always look their absolute best. It automatically fixes distortions, alters the contrast, and removes shadows, so that your PDF is readable – a common issue anyone familiar with PDFs dreads.

The PDF Expert has earned plenty of love from tech experts all over. G2 gave it 4.7 stars out of 5 in its review, while TechRadar wrote, “It has a very clean UI design and everything is neatly organized so you don’t need a lot of help in understanding how the software works when you use it for the first time. " What’s better than that when you’re using software to make your life simpler?

So, say goodbye to PDF issues and get the PDF Expert for only $69.99 now.

