Get two high-quality camera drones for just $140 this Memorial Day weekend

Drones have quickly become a must-have item for photography enthusiasts and novices alike, allowing people to see the world in an entirely new way. As you control the device that soars high up in the air above you, you can record videos or snap interesting images. It feels like a device from the future — but that doesn’t mean it has to be as expensive as a device from the future.

But what makes the drones such a must-have purchase? Well aerial photography is not a new concept, as Time Magazine notes, but it still allows us to get a different and unusual view, whether you want to capture a celebration, explore the land around your home, or try your hand at artistic experimentation with your photography, for example.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/epvQBU_wkH8

These two drones in particular boast a dual camera — a 4k wide-angle front camera with 90-degrees adjustment and a 720p bottom camera, allowing you to get get better, more complete HD photos than ever before. They also have

WiFi connectivity

One-key automatic return to ensure they always comr back safely to you

Altitude hold mode, to keep them stable as they soar about the sky

Four-channel mode, which means they can go in every direction you want to send them

The drones do have their differences, though, including different colors and flight time. Have no fear, though — both can stay in the air for a good portion of time, so you can get what you need from them.

