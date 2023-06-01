Help Dad step up his golf game with this SwingLogic MicroSimulator, now $179.97 this Father’s Day

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Help Dad work on his swing with SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator, freshly discounted to just $179.97 6/1 through 6/11.

Your dad’s one heck of a guy, and finding the perfect way to tell him you appreciate all he’s done for you is one tall order. This Father’s Day, show your dad just how much you care by giving him an excuse to do more of what he loves, like making a hole-in-one on the golf course — even if that means never leaving the comfort of his own living room.

When it comes to stellar Father’s Day gifts, the SLX MicroSim, a top-rated at-home golf simulator is a gift any golfer will appreciate. Boasting E6 Connect with 4K ultra high definition, this advanced practice tool creates the illusion of playing on an actual golf course, helping players to work on their swing, become better golfers, and have a fantastic time from just about anywhere.

Luckily for you, the SLX MicroSim’s price tag has just been slashed a second time, making it just $179.97 down from its regular retail value of $220, just in time for Father’s Day. And judging by its high ratings, including a rating of 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, this thing makes for the perfect present for any golf-loving dad, grandfather, uncle, and whoever else you want to celebrate on June 18th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95_OpXkSjmE

No matter what experience level you are, playing with this advanced golf simulator can vastly improve your game. Thanks to its use of E6 Connect, you can analyze every swing with incredible accuracy, practicing on dynamic courses in 3D. While the included smart stick allows you to play at home, its detachable cradle can be attached to your actual golf clubs to take with you onto the green.

Compatible with most iPads, iPhones, and Windows PC devices, this golf simulator is easy to register with its mobile app up and play with. Plus, it includes lithium polymer charging, giving you eight long hours of playtime once fully charged.

Give Dad the gift of the perfect swing this Father’s Day with the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator — just be sure to put your order in by 6/5 so it carries in time for the big day.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator is discounted to just $179.97 through 6/11.

Prices subject to change.