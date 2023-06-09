Don’t miss this $100 refurb Wi-Fi only Apple iPad Mini 2 Bundle with headphones

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

This black refurbished Wi-Fi only 16GB Apple iPad Mini 2 Bundle with headphones is on sale right now at a best-on-web price of just $99.99 – 23% off the regular $129 retail price.

Summer is here, so you may be out and about more in the warmer weather. While you can certainly stay connected with your phone, there may be times you’ll want to enjoy a bigger screen without carrying around a full-sized tablet. And now you can, with this Black refurbished Wi-Fi only 16GB Apple iPad Mini 2 Bundle with headphones.

You don't have to break the budget to get it, either, because it's currently available at the best-on-web price of $99.99, discounted 23% off the $129 retail price.

With its powerful A7 chip, the iPad Mini 2 can handle all of your daily tasks and activities. Best of all, it has a most impressive battery life, lasting up to 10hrs as you work, browse and play music or videos. So you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite apps, games and media no matter where you are, including streaming movies.

The compact design also makes this iPad Mini 2 perfect to take with you anywhere, whether taking advantage of all the cheap travel deals available or just relaxing in your backyard. You can even use it to video conference as you work remotely, because the front 1.2MP FaceTime camera supports 1080p high-definition video recording with image stabilization and has dual microphones.

There is also a 5MP rear camera. And you will be able to view sharp images, as well as crisp text, on the gorgeous 7.9″ Retina display Browse & view more crisp text and images.

This iPad Mini 2 bundle comes with additional accessories, including a screen protector, case, stylus, charging cable and block. Best of all, it also comes with a pair of JBL headphones.

The colors of headphones, case and stylus will vary, but this 2013 refurbished Wi-Fi only 16GB Apple iPad Mini 2 has a grade “A” refurbished rating. So it will arrive in near-mint condition, meaning it might have only sight dents/scratches on the body or very light scuffing on the case/bevel.

This black refurbished Wi-Fi only 16GB Apple iPad Mini 2 Bundle with headphones

