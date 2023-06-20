You can learn up to 25 languages with Rosetta Stone, now $140 off

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: You can learn up to 25 languages with a subscription to Rosetta Stone, a software that uses speech recognition technology and interactive lessons to educate people of all levels. Usually valued at $299, it’s now available for only $159.97 when you use the code VACATION15.

Learning a new language can seem very intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be an impossible task. There are so many ways to become fluent, but one of the most famous paths is a trusted language learning software that’s been educating people for nearly 30 years.

Yes, Rosetta Stone remains one of the most popular ways to become fluent in a foreign language. A subscription to Rosetta Stone (All Languages) can be pricey — it’s usually valued for $299. But now, thanks to our Flash Sale, running through June 20, you can get it for an incredible price: only $159.97. Just add the code VACATION15 when you go to check out to snare this deal.

There’s a reason this software has been used by the likes of NASA and TripAdvisor, and that Wall Street Journal has labeled Rosetta Stone “the next best thing to living in a country.” Rosetta Stone just makes it so much easier to pick up a new language.

The courses begin as you match words to images before you move on to practicing accents, phrases, and conversations with the software’s top speech recognition technology. Along the way, you get comprehensive feedback to ensure you’ll learn how to speak language like a local. It’s great for beginners and intermediates alike!

Plus, you can learn up to 25 languages with this version of Rosetta Stone — more of the world will open up to you than ever before as you become able to converse with millions of people who couldn’t before. With all these features, it’s no surprise it’s been named the Best Language-Learning Software five years in a row by PC Magazine.

Learn a second language — or even a third or a fourth — when you subscribe to Rosetta Stone (All Languages). Just add VACATION15 to snag it for the low price of $159.97. But make sure to hurry, the Flash Sale only lasts until June 20.

Prices subject to change.