Red Wings are hot on the ice again! Support them with this gear

We hope you enjoy ClickOnDeals, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. WDIV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The Red Wings are off to a good start in 2023 and have the look of a playoff contender.

With that in mind, what better way to support the team and provide a holiday gift to a loved one than with an assortment of Red Wings gear!

Whether it’s jerseys, shirts, hats or other merchandise, there is lots to choose from through Fanatics.

Below are some highlighted items. Let’s go Red Wings!

Stay warm in this comfortable hoodie!

Detroit Red Wings antigua logo victory pullover hoodie - red (via Fanatics)

How about this long-sleeve shirt!

Detroit Red Wings Fanatics branded covert long sleeve T-Shirt - red (via Fanatics)

Keep your head warm with this hat!

Detroit Red Wings '47 cuffed knit hat with pom - red (via Fanatics)

Keep those feet warm this winter!