Decision 2020

Poll: African American voters, people older than 50 fueling Biden’s success in Michigan

Biden leads Sanders

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A new poll shows that Joe Biden is leading the way in Michigan.

See the poll results here.

According to the poll from WDIV and the Detroit News, his popularity in Michigan is driven by African American voters and voters older than 50.

Biden leads Sanders 43.9% to 12.1% with voters older than 65. African American poll respondents chose Biden over Sanders by a margin of 40.6% to 15.9%.

Of course, the poll numbers are fluid and could shift between now and Tuesday’s primary election.

