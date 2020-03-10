Michigan Presidential Primary Election on March 10: Voting times, sample ballot, precinct info

DETROIT – Michigan’s big 2020 presidential primary election is on March 10 -- but voting for president is not the only thing voters will be deciding on.

On March 10, Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The millage first passed in 2012. If approved, the millage would continue through 2031.

What else to know before voting in Michigan:

When is the March election?

The 2020 Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 10.

What time do polls open and close?

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all elections.

Can I request an absentee ballot?

Michigan now allows no-reason absentee voting. Request and Track your Absentee Ballot here.

Can I still register to vote?

Michigan has same-day voter registration. Just visit your local clerk’s office to register. Online and mail voting has ended.

How can I look up my voting precinct?

The Michigan Secretary of State Voter Information Center allows you to: Verify your Voter Registration OR Find your Polling Place.

How can I see my Michigan sample ballot?

View your Sample Ballot for the upcoming election.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

When you go to the polls to cast a ballot, you will be asked to produce photo identification. The requirements are the result of a 1996 law determined to be enforceable by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2007.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address. If you do not have photo ID or do not bring it with you to the polls, you may still vote. Simply sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of photo identification. Your ballot is included with all others and is counted on Election Day.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

When are the next elections after March 10?

August 4, 2020: Primary

November 3, 2020: General election

