Michigan AG endorses Joe Biden for President

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced an endorsement for Joe Biden for President of the United States on Tuesday.

Nessel released the following statement endorsing Biden for the 2020 Presidential Election:

“Since my election as state Attorney General, I have kept my promise to use all the legal tools available to protect health care, defend the rule of law, and fight back against discriminatory policies that put the lives of Michigan families and communities at risk. When it comes to the Presidential race, I will only put my energy and support behind someone who is committed to working with me to protect the people of Michigan — and that is why I am supporting Joe Biden.

“When I took office, I joined the lawsuit to defend the Affordable Care Act that covers more than 4 million Michiganders with pre-existing conditions against the Republican lawsuit to destroy health care. Joe will immediately drop the administration’s support from this dangerous lawsuit. When Trump proposed a rule to allow health insurance companies the right to discriminate against people based on gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation, I teamed up with Democratic Attorneys General across the country to defend health care for all. Joe will defend the right to access to quality, affordable health care free from discrimination. And when the current administration cut Title X funding for family planning funds that tens of thousands Michigan residents utilize for vitally important health care like breast and cervical screening, well-woman exams, STI screenings and treatment, and many reproductive services including health, education and counseling – I joined the lawsuit to block this harmful rule. Joe will restore funding for Planned Parenthood and reissue guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for health care providers that refer for abortions or provide related information.

“We are currently facing a global pandemic that puts a laser focus on the need to ensure access to quality, affordable health care — especially for communities of color that are disproportionately impacted. We find ourselves in a fight for our future — and in that fight, we need a President who is going to work with us, not against us, as we face the challenges ahead and move our state forward. Joe Biden will work with us.”

The endorsement comes just days after Biden won the Democratic presidential primary election in Kansas.

Biden has also been endorsed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in addition to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, the Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus and more.

