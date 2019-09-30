Sens. Warren, Klobuchar visit Madison Heights, discuss protecting unions

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union held a 2020 presidential candidate forum Sunday in Madison Heights with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million workers nationwide.

During the two-hour forum, Warren and Klobuchar outlined their vision for America's hardworking families and answered a wide range of questions on health care, raising wages, protecting jobs from automation and more.

"We've got to get more power in the hands of workers and that means making it easier to join a union and give unions more power when they negotiate," Warren said. "I will use our antitrust laws to crack down on giant corporations that use their massive power to run over working people."

"People are now often working one, two, three jobs and they can barely make it," Klobuchar said. "Too many employers are using temporary jobs to deny their workers the benefits they've earned. Your union fights for you and we need to make sure unions have a seat at the table."

Since the UAW-GM strike started, Democratic presidential hopefuls Warren, Klobuchar and Sen. Bernie Sanders have visited the picket lines and voiced their support of the union.

RELATED: Here's where things stand on day 14 of the UAW-GM strike

While much of the discussion was about unions, both candidates did discuss the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and claimed they both support the House's decision to open the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.