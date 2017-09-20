The fastest way to defog your car windows

DETROIT – It’s that time of year in Michigan.

You're probably going to find your car windows a bit fogged up as you head out in the morning.

Mark Rober decided to figure out what is the fastest and most efficient way to get your windows cleared. His method is said to be twice as fast as using your normal defroster.

The video below explains how he came to find this method. It's pretty simple:

1) Turn the heater on at full blast

2) Turn on the AC

3) Turn off the inside air circulation

4) Crack the windows open slightly

Some more helpful advice here from LifeHacker:

It’s significantly more comfortable to use your heater and employ other tricks to manage the moisture than it is to keep your car freezing cold. Warming the inside of the car and blowing warm air across the windshield using the defrost setting will evaporate the moisture. Skip using the recirculate feature if your car has it, you want to push the humid air out of the car and bring dry air in from the outside. You might be conditioned to use the recirculate feature to make the most of your AC in the summer but in the winter it doesn’t matter—your engine has more than enough excess heat to go around.