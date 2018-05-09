Mother's Day events across metro Detroit

DETROIT - Mother's Day is Sunday, and perhaps you're looking for something to do to celebrate all things mom?

Whether it's a brunch or a trip to a local attraction, there's sure to be something special in store to do across metro Detroit.

In the metro Detroit area, take part in a Mother's Day brunch at the Detroit Zoo or at Summit on the Park, or attend a comedy brunch at Punchline Comedy Lounge.

View the Local 4 Live Guide below for more event ideas coming up:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.