2018 Michigan M-STEP results: Here's how students scored in every district

DETROIT - Results for the 2018 M-STEP were released this week, showing an increase in some areas, but a concerning decrease in other important areas.

The Michigan Student Test of Education Progress (M-STEP) is an online test first offered in 2015. It is designed to gauge how well students are mastering state standards. These standards broadly outline what students should know and be able to do in order to be prepared to enter the workplace, career education training, and college.

Third and fourth grade scores on the English language arts M-STEP test showed modest gains this year; this represents one of the few highlights in this year’s results.

Another highlight is an increase in the 11th grade Social Studies scores – from 46 percent proficient last year to 48.5 percent on this year’s Michigan Merit Exam (MME) this past spring.

“The third and fourth-graders in school today are the kids who are benefitting from the investments in early childhood education programs over the past several years,” said Interim State Superintendent Sheila Alles. “We want to thank Governor Snyder and state legislature for their persistent commitment to early childhood education that is beginning to bear fruit.

On the other side, proficiency in math saw drops in third through eighth grades, as well as in English language arts.

Eighth grade results showed 30 percent "not proficient" in English language arts, compared to 23 percent the previous year.

In mathematics, 41 percent of eighth graders were "not proficient," compared to 39 percent the previous year.

Find your district, school scores

Parents can look through the results online using the Parent Dashboard of School Transparency. The Parent Dashboard is filled with important school-level information that parents and others say they want to know about Michigan public schools, including charter schools.

