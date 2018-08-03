Here's the Grosse Point Public School System 2018-19 school year calendar

Education Station

GROSSE POINTE - Grosse Point Public School System's 2018-19 school year starts on Sept. 4, 2018 and ends on June 14, 2019. Here is a list of key dates during the school year. See the calendar on the GPPSS website here

2018-19 School Calendar 

  • Sept. 4 - First day of school (full day) 
  • Nov. 6 - Election Day. No school. 
  • Nov. 21-23 - Thanksgiving break. 
  • Dec. 22-Jan. 1 - Winter Break. Students return Jan. 2. 
  • Jan. 21 - Martin Luther King Day. No School. 
  • Feb. 18-22 - Mid-winter Break. Students return Feb. 25. 
  • April 1-5 - Spring Break. Students return April 8. 
  • April 19 - Good Friday. No school. 
  • May 27 - Memorial Day. No school. 
  • June 14 - Last day of school. Half day. 

