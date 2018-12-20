Ohio to begin teaching kids to write in cursive again; should Michigan follow?

It's a debate that rages on and rages in schools and in homes: should kids know how to write in cursive?

The art of writing in cursive has faded in American schools as computers become more prominent. But some believe it's a skill kids should have regardless.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed into law this week House Bill 58, which says curriculum will be developed to teach children in kindergarten through fifth grade how to write in cursive.

It would also require students be able to print letters legibly by the end of third grade and write in cursive by the end of the fifth grade.

Some Michigan schools still teach cursive, but most have taken it out of the curriculum.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.