4 Marjory Stoneman Douglas staffers reassigned over shooting response

(CNN) - Four Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school staff members will be reassigned after hearings about the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people, the Broward County school district said.

Investigators from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission presented their findings earlier this month about the staff's response to the February 14 shooting and preceding events.

The staff members are being reassigned to other administrative locations within Broward County Public Schools, the district said in a press release.

The staff members were identified as Assistant Principal Jeff Morford, Assistant Principal Winfred Porter Jr., Assistant Principal Denise Reed and Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf. The district did not specify why they were being reassigned.

The announcements mark the latest fallout from the public safety hearings. Former Capt. Jan Jordan with the Broward County Sheriff's Department resigned and Parkland District Sgt. Brian Miller was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal review of his response to the shooting at the school, the department said.

The hearings revealed communication breakdowns in responses from law enforcement and school staff as the shooting unfolded. The commission also heard about overlooked warning signs about alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The shooting has also prompted the FBI to pledge to overhaul their public tip-line system.

The bureau faced criticism and promised a review after it revealed that Cruz had been previously flagged for violence in tips.

In a letter to the head of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that was released Monday, the bureau said it is increasing permanent staff to the Public Access Line division by adding 12 supervisory special agent positions and 50 professional staff positions.

The bureau is adding more layers of oversight and a new two-tiered intake system for tip-line calls, according to the letter.

