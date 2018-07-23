Baker College awarding a free bachelor's degree to future college student

FLINT, Mich. - Are you a high school student thinking about going to Baker College? Are you at least 16 years old? Are you physically and mentally able to write a 200-500-word essay?

If you answered yes to those questions, you are eligible to win a huge prize from Baker College.

Michigan's largest independent not-for-profit college is now accepting entries for its "Be More in Four" contest, which is awarding one future college student free undergraduate tuition for four years to pursue a bachelor's degree in any field of their choosing. The free undergraduate tuition is the equivalent of 120 credit hours.

“At Baker, we know that getting a college education can be life-changing,” said Baker College System President Bart Daig. “We’ve been preparing individuals for success in the workforce for more than a century and have continually evolved over that time to ensure we offer programs in career fields that are in demand and showing high rates of growth. Whether a student’s passion is engineering, nursing, elementary education, IT, culinary arts or a myriad of career choices in between, a bachelor’s degree from Baker College is the first step in achieving one’s professional goals and dreams.”

All you have to do to enter is do/be those three things I mentioned above -- be at least 16 years old, have the want to attend Baker College and write an essay consisting of 200-500 words on why you are striving to "be more" and how the degree can help you acquire a brighter future.

The contest is hosted in partnership with iHeartMedia. The winner will be selected by a judges from Baker College and iHeartMedia.

To enter the contest, click here. Submissions are due Aug. 5. and the winner will be announced Aug. 17. The winner will be eligible to enroll at any Baker College campus of their choosing.

For rules and more information, click here.

