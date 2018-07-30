Detroit Public Schools Community District launches pop-up enrollment centers

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) on Monday launched its pop-up enrollment centers to help parents in the community find the best possible school for their children.

The centers are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The centers will remain open until Aug. 24.

Enrollment specialists will be onsite to help parents find the best school to enroll their children in. These specialists will talk to you about your children's interests, needs and more to ensure your child is placed in the right school.

Here is where you can find a pop-up enrollment center:

Earhart Elementary-Middle School -- 1000 Scotten Ave.

Ronald Brown Academy -- 11530 East Outer Drive

Brenda Scott Academy -- 18440 Hoover St.

David L. Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School -- 10147 West Chicago

Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science (beginning Aug. 6) -- 19299 Berg Road

Samuel Gompers Elementary-Middle School (July 30-Aug. 3 only) -- 14450 Burt Road

DPSCD also has teamed up with the Detroit Health Department Immunization Department to provide immunizations at all enrollment center locations.

