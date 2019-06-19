Detroit schools call to action: Share how you will help students rise

DETROIT - Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) is launching the Rise Up campaign on June 19, which accompanies the organization’s new brand and tagline:

"Students Rise. We All Rise."

DPSCD is calling on its families, students, staff, partners, alumni, clergy and community to share their success stories on how they help students to rise.

You can do your part by submitting your success stories and sharing with your audience the steps to submit short video content. It takes less than 5 minutes!

Record a video less than one-minute on how you have supported a student in their rise

Visit detroitk12.org/RiseUp

Click “submit” your video on the landing page

Complete the form and upload your video

Submit!

From there, a District representative will follow up with you on next steps, and your video may be featured on DPSCD’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social channels (@Detroitk12).

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.