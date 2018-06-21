DPSCD announces branding campaign to signify new phase in Detroit's urban education reform

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced a new branding campaign Thursday to signify a new phase in urban education reform for the city.

The district has a new slogan, "Students rise. We all rise," and a video featuring Cass Tech alum and rapper Big Sean shared the announcement. The hashtag "#DPSCDStudentsRise" will be used across social media platforms.

"Often, each emergency manager administration had a different logo, different set of colors, taglines and it was time to create something fresh," Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. "No one believes that suddenly we are transformed because we have a new logo or new tagline but you have to begin to reimage."

Vitti said the district is trying to be rebuilt to put students first instead of being adult-centric.

Events and promotions celebrating the transformation are being planned for the summer and next school year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.