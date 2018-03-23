Michigan State University Title IX report shows school hasn't fully made students aware of resources

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A preliminary Title IX report released Thursday shows that Michigan State University hasn't done as much as it could have to make students aware of resources available to them when it comes to sexual misconduct.

The independent review found some students were "not aware of related resources and services that are available" or "how to access those resources when needed."

The report was released early so the MSU community could provide input for the final draft.

MSU interim President John Engler responded to the report on Twitter.

"Our new preliminary Title IX report shows more work to do, especially on further clarifying responsibilities and providing additional assistance in our prevention and education programs," he tweeted.

Olympic gold medalist and Lansing area native Jordyn Wieber spoke at the university Thursday evening. She is calling for the MSU community to combat what she calls prevailing issues against sexual abuse and harassment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.