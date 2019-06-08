Education

Michigan's declining teacher salaries leave many educators feeling undervalued

Average teacher salary has stagnated since 2009

By Associated Press

Teacher's desk (Pixlr)

WARREN, Mich. - Michigan's declining teacher salaries are leaving many educators feeling undervalued and pushing some to leave the field.

MLive.com reports that new data from the National Education Association shows Michigan teachers' average salary continued to decrease last year.

The labor union says that contributed to a 12% decline over the last decade.

The Michigan Department of Education says the average teacher salary has stagnated since its 2009 peak, at $63,024.

