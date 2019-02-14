New Career Transitions Office at WCC aims to help community tackle workforce changes in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Everyone changes careers at least once in their lifetime. The new Career Transitions Office at Washtenaw Community College aims to help those in the workforce, those rejoining the workforce and those moving from academia to the workforce.

Community members who need help rejuvenating their resumes can get it in a few different ways, including:

Evaluation of marketable skill sets.

Options for industry-based certification preparation and testing.

Professional development training.

Apprenticeships.

Internships.

Options for obtaining certificates or degrees.

According to a press release by WCC, “The days when you train for one job that you keep for the rest of your career are over,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “Changing technology in the workplace means we all have to commit to a process of continuous training and lifelong learning to be successful.”

Bellanca stated that the office will be open to all community members and will help anyone with building the skillsets needed to change careers or move further along in their career and anyone who needs job placement assistance.

The fast-paced changes of 21st-century jobs have made it difficult for people in the workforce, even for those with education beyond a four-year degree. The Career Transitions Office aims to work with industry leaders to figure out the kinds of training and certifications needed for ever-evolving and innovative industries.

The Career Transitions Office is located in room 112 in the Student Center building on the Washtenaw Community College campus at 4800 E. Huron River Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, or to contact the Career Transitions Office, visit its website.

