Report ranks top 25 school districts in Michigan in 2019

A new report ranks Michigan's best school districts in 2019.

BackgroundChecks.org used various data points to rank the state's best school districts, including:

Number of students (K-12)

Graduation rate

Teacher quality

Student-to-teacher ratio

Test results

Proficiency levels in reading and math

"While there is a lot of progress to be made in Michigan’s public school system, with its standing among other Midwest states dropping in the past couple decades, it’s not all bad: there are plenty of school districts in the Great Lakes State where things are going well," the report states.

Here's the list of top 25 school districts:

1. Copper Country ISD - Hancock

2. Eaton RESA - Charlotte

3. Eastern Upper Peninsula ISD - Sault Ste. Marie

4. Clinton County RESA - Saint Johns

5. Gratiot-Isabella RESD - Ithaca

6. Livingston ESA - Howell

7. Van Buren ISD - Lawrence

8. Lenawee ISA - Adrian

9. Wexford-Missaukee ISD - Cadillac

10. Allegan Area Educational Service Agency - Allegan

11. Cheb-Otsego-Presque Isle ESD - Indian River

12. Tuscola ISD - Caro

13. Washtenaw ISD - Ann Arbor

14. Saginaw ISD - Saginaw

15. West Shore Educational Service District - Ludington

16. Ottawa Area ISD - Holland

17. St. Clair County RESA - Marysville

18. Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona ESD - Alpena

19. Traverse Bay Area ISD - Traverse City

20. Newaygo County RESA - Fremont

21. Charlevoix-Emmet ISD - Charlevoix

22. Lapeer ISD - Lapeer

23. Macomb ISD - Clinton Township

24. Muskegon Area ISD - Muskegon

25. Birmingham Public Schools - Oakland County

Check out the full list here.



