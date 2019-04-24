Report ranks top 25 school districts in Michigan in 2019

A new report ranks Michigan's best school districts in 2019.
BackgroundChecks.org used various data points to rank the state's best school districts, including:
- Number of students (K-12)
- Graduation rate
- Teacher quality
- Student-to-teacher ratio
- Test results
- Proficiency levels in reading and math
"While there is a lot of progress to be made in Michigan’s public school system, with its standing among other Midwest states dropping in the past couple decades, it’s not all bad: there are plenty of school districts in the Great Lakes State where things are going well," the report states.
Related: 20 best places to live in Southeast Michigan in 2019
Here's the list of top 25 school districts:
1. Copper Country ISD - Hancock
2. Eaton RESA - Charlotte
3. Eastern Upper Peninsula ISD - Sault Ste. Marie
4. Clinton County RESA - Saint Johns
5. Gratiot-Isabella RESD - Ithaca
6. Livingston ESA - Howell
7. Van Buren ISD - Lawrence
8. Lenawee ISA - Adrian
9. Wexford-Missaukee ISD - Cadillac
10. Allegan Area Educational Service Agency - Allegan
11. Cheb-Otsego-Presque Isle ESD - Indian River
12. Tuscola ISD - Caro
13. Washtenaw ISD - Ann Arbor
14. Saginaw ISD - Saginaw
15. West Shore Educational Service District - Ludington
16. Ottawa Area ISD - Holland
17. St. Clair County RESA - Marysville
18. Alpena-Montmorency-Alcona ESD - Alpena
19. Traverse Bay Area ISD - Traverse City
20. Newaygo County RESA - Fremont
21. Charlevoix-Emmet ISD - Charlevoix
22. Lapeer ISD - Lapeer
23. Macomb ISD - Clinton Township
24. Muskegon Area ISD - Muskegon
25. Birmingham Public Schools - Oakland County
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.