Safety tool allows schools, parents to monitor students' online activity

A growing list of schools and parents are taking steps to keep children safe by monitoring thier online activity and it has lead to a new industry that's taking off.

Companies like Securly bill itself as 'the student safety company" and aims to reduce self-harm, school violence and bullying.

Securly monitors what students are doing or searching on school-owned computers or other devices and report it to school administrators.

It's a concept catching on at lightning speed across the country. Securly has only been around for about 6 years but already is serving 10,000 school districts with some 10 million students.

It's not just for schools either.

Parents can sign up for a monthly service with the same features. It costs $5.99 a month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.