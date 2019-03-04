'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Luke Perry reportedly dies at age 52 after 'massive' stroke

Actor Luke Perry, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke, according to NBC News.

Paramedics were called to Perry's home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, and he was taken to a hospital.

Perry was starring on the hit teen drama "Riverdale" and had been shooting episodes recently in L.A., according to TMZ.

