'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Luke Perry reportedly dies at age 52 after 'massive' stroke

NBC News reports Luke Perry has died Monday

By Derick Hutchinson
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Actor Luke Perry, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke, according to NBC News.

Paramedics were called to Perry's home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, and he was taken to a hospital.

Perry was starring on the hit teen drama "Riverdale" and had been shooting episodes recently in L.A., according to TMZ.

