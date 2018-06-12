'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live' tour coming to Little Caesars Arena Aug. 18

Nick Cannon was in Detroit for the 2016 North American International Auto Show. (WDIV)

DETROIT - AEG Presents officials announced the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live" tour will visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m.

The first full-length tour is based on the MTV sketch comedy and improv TV series, "Wild 'N Out," created and hosted by Nick Cannon.

Tickets will start at $35 and go on sale Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.

VIP tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time on NickCannonWildnOutLive.com. VIP packages include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, pre-show parties and exclusive merchandise available for purchase.

The tour will feature stand-up performances by "Wild 'N Out" cast members, live interaction with the audience in some popular game segments and live musical performances from popular hip-hop stars.

The tour will visit 25 cities. It begins Aug. 16 and concludes Oct. 6.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.