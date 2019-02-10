'SNL' skit features impersonation of Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Impersonations of several congresswomen were featured in the "SNL" sketch.

DETROIT - A skit that aired on "Saturday Night Live" pokes fun at newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

The skit features a character impersonating Tlaib making controversial remarks about President Donald Trump after she was sworn into office last month.

RELATED: Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands by explicit comments about Trump

Tlaib spewed an expletive in comments about the president that made national news and drew sharp criticism.

"Impeach the motherf***er," said the character playing Tlaib on "SNL." Impersonations of other congresswomen were made in the sketch.

Watch the "SNL" sketch right here.

