10 most-binged Netflix shows of 2018

By Ken Haddad
You probably binge-watched a lot of Netflix this year -- but don't worry, you're not alone.

Netflix released their list of the most binge-watched shows of 2018. The list doesn’t necessarily reflect Netflix’s most popular series, rather the ones that enticed viewers to watch the most episodes in a single sitting.

Here's the top ten list:

  1. On My Block
  2. Making a Murderer: Part 2
  3. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2
  4. Last Chance U: INDY
  5. Bodyguard
  6. Fastest Car
  7. The Haunting of Hill House
  8. Anne with an E: Season 2
  9. Insatiable
  10. Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

I watch a lot of Netflix and I've only watched one of these shows, but apparently I'm the exception. 

