10 most-binged Netflix shows of 2018

You probably binge-watched a lot of Netflix this year -- but don't worry, you're not alone.
Netflix released their list of the most binge-watched shows of 2018. The list doesn’t necessarily reflect Netflix’s most popular series, rather the ones that enticed viewers to watch the most episodes in a single sitting.
Here's the top ten list:
- On My Block
- Making a Murderer: Part 2
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 2
- Last Chance U: INDY
- Bodyguard
- Fastest Car
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Anne with an E: Season 2
- Insatiable
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
I watch a lot of Netflix and I've only watched one of these shows, but apparently I'm the exception.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.