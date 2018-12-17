10 most-binged Netflix shows of 2018

You probably binge-watched a lot of Netflix this year -- but don't worry, you're not alone.

Netflix released their list of the most binge-watched shows of 2018. The list doesn’t necessarily reflect Netflix’s most popular series, rather the ones that enticed viewers to watch the most episodes in a single sitting.

Here's the top ten list:

On My Block Making a Murderer: Part 2 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 Last Chance U: INDY Bodyguard Fastest Car The Haunting of Hill House Anne with an E: Season 2 Insatiable Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

I watch a lot of Netflix and I've only watched one of these shows, but apparently I'm the exception.

