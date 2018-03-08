14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit (March 9-11)

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here's your weekend guide for March 9-11, 2018!

Friday, March 9:

Wes Anderson Party at The Loving Touch: We love Wes Anderson. You love Wes Anderson. We're having a Wes Anderson Party.

12th Annual Motor City Blues Festival at Fox Theatre

Miguel at Royal Oak Music Theatre: Every online pair of tickets purchased includes one physical or digital copy of Miguel’s latest album, War & Leisure.

Michigan Golf Show: The Nations largest Golf Show at Novi Suburban Collection Showplace.

Saturday, March 10:

Winter Beer Carnival at Chevrolet Plaza: Step right up and take part in the Winter Beer Carnival on Saturday, March 10th at Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena.

Nothing Elegant: Stay Nasty Edition: March Is National Women's month so let's celebrate all the nasty women in our life! Come dance in honor of all the amazing ladies that run the world.

Threads All Arts Festival 2018 (Ypsilanti): This second iteration of the festival involves over 120 artists with a connection to the southeastern Michigan area.

Annual Day of Puppetry at DIA: The Detroit Institute of Arts, in partnership with the Detroit Puppeteers Guild, presents “A Day of Puppetry” with performances of “Peter and the Wolf” on March 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. and a marionette workshop on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. The events are free with museum admission, which is free for Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents.

Bizarre Detroit Tour: Think you know everything Detroit has to offer? Or are you looking to venture off the beaten path? Jump on our Bizarre Detroit bus tour and learn the secret places, back allies, crazy sports, and true oddities that are only found here.

4th Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Market: Come out to the 4th Annual Craft & Vendor Market at the Brownstown Rec Center (corner of Telegraph & King Rd). You will find over 50 amazing local crafters and vendors selling all sorts of wonderful handmade & unique items.

Monte Carlo Night: The Belle Isle Boat House will hold its second annual Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Belle Isle Boat House and all programming related to such.

Indonesian Cultural Night 2018 (Ann Arbor): Indonesian Cultural Night 2018 on March 10th. Join us in celebration of Indonesian culture and community.

Sunday, March 11:

60th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade: Join the United Irish Societies as we host the 60th Annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade presented by Ford Motor Company.

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Ill-Advised Vanity Tour w/Guest Emo Philips at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.

