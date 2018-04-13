16 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit (April 13-April 15)

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here's your weekend guide for April 13 through April 15, 2018.

Friday, April 13:

Public Planetarium Show - Free at Wayne State: Come join us under the dome for a planetarium show at Wayne State University! We'll do some hands on demonstrations, give you an overview of the current night sky and follow up with a full dome film. Our planetarium has a Spitz digital projector and seating for 60.

Detroit Whisky Festival 2018: Pulp Detroit brings you a bold tasting experience featuring the best Whiskeys, Bourbons and Ryes from around the world. The 2nd Annual Detroit Whisky Festival takes place on Friday, April 13, 2018 in Shed 3 of Detroit’s historic Eastern Market.

DPX Beer Release Party: We teamed up with Detroit Paranormal Expeditions, who not only investigated the brewery, but also brewed a beer with Brad! It's called Hello From The Other Side and it's a sage-infused saison since sage helps cleanse unwanted spirits & negativity.

Saturday, April 14:

Summer Camp Sneak Peek at West Bloomfield Parks: Help us kick off camp registration season with free games, crafts, face painting, tattoos and refreshments. All attendees will be entered in a raffle to win a FREE week of Camp. We will be giving away 4 weeks total! Come meet our camp counselors and participating camp providers.

Roaring Twenties Gala | Freep Film Fest 2018: You're invited to the Freep Film Festival Roaring Twenties Gala to benefit the DIA & DFT! Don't miss this exclusive night of 1920s culture and glamour at the Walter B. Ford Great Hall inside the DIA!

Motor City Soul Club: April Soul Stomp: Hee-yah! The Motor City Soul Club rides again at the Marble Bar for its monthly Soul Stomp! Resident soul-slingers Dan Austin, Brad Hales and Erica Aytes will be joined by special guest B.Hill.

That BIG 80s Party ★ Detroit: That BIG 80s Party returns to Detroit! DJ Dave Paul from San Francisco will break down the 80s and reconstruct the decade at El Club - 4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209.

6th Annual Venus Rising: an all women art exhibition: Join us this spring for the 6th Annual Venus Rising: All Women Art Exhibition!! The night will feature dozens of women artists of all media formats (painters, photographers, sculptors, etc), performance art and musicians, live painters, and one-of-a-kind vendors. Saturday's event will run 7-11pm. $10 at the door.

Dequindre Cut Community Clean-Up: Come volunteer with the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy as we spruce up the Dequindre Cut! A windy and rainy winter has left us with lots of sprucing up to do and we need your help!

Greenfield Village Opening Day: Experience firsthand the sights, sounds and sensations of America’s fascinating formation, where over 80 acres brim with resourcefulness and ingenuity.

Advanced Mixology: Tiki Time: We will be discussing all things Tiki....the history of how it was brought to America, how it developed from the 30’s to today, tales of Trader Vic and Don the Beachcombe! We will then move on to tasting three Tiki drinks and discussing what makes them Tiki drinks and their origins, and the techniques behind making and properly garnishing them. Finally, you will create two Tiki drinks yourself!

Pheasant Walk with the Outdoor Adventure Center: Join Outdoor Adventure Center staff and Detroit Audubon for a morning hike to look and listen for our resident ring-necked pheasants on vacant properties surrounding the OAC.

Nick Jonas at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills

Vodka Rox 2018 - Royal Oak: Regardless of brand preference, or how you generally consume vodka (shaken’ or stirred, mixed or neat), Vodka Rox promises to be an exploration of all of your senses as Vodka suppliers from all over the globe descend upon the Royal Oak Farmers Market for one night.

Sunday, April 15:

AJJ 4/15 at The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor: AGES 18+ | $15 ADV / $17 DOS | DOORS 8:00 PM

Bettye LaVette at Jazz Cafe Detroit: Bettye LaVette is no mere singer. She is not a song writer, nor is she a "cover" artist. She is an interpreter of the highest order. Her gift is being able to take a song, whether well known or obscure, from any genre and making it completely her own. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the artists who have had their work re-imagined by Bettye.

